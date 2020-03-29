North Carolina COVID-19 unemployment payments starting to go out

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says that the first coronavirus-related unemployment payments will be paid starting next week as the state is flooded with tens of thousands of claims.

Gov. Cooper issued a statement Sunday saying that the state has received approximately 270,000 claims in the past two weeks, most of them related to COVID-19 as businesses close or scale back.

The state reported bout 22,000 claims on Saturday alone.

By comparison, the state received about 7,500 claims in the first two weeks of March.

