North Carolina COVID-19 statistics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN)- The state is providing several different types of statistical analysis regarding its COVID-19 numbers.
North Carolina lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19: 8,052
North Carolina deaths from COVID-19: 269
Lab-Confirmed Cases By Age:
0-17 - 2%
18-24 - 7%
25-49 - 40%
50-64 - 28%
65+ - 24%
COVID-19 Deaths by Age :
25-49: 4%
50-64: 11%
65+: 85%
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Male: 47%
Female: 51%
Unknown: 2%
COVID-19 Deaths by Gender
Male: 61%
Female: 39%
Unknown: 1%
COVID-19 Cases/Deaths by Race/Ethnicity
Click here for an in-depth breakdown
Inpatient Hospital Bed Count & Ventilators
Intensive Care Unit Beds:
Empty Beds - 840
Total Beds - 3,223
Inpatient Hospital Beds:
Empty beds - 6,341
Total Beds - 18,668
Ventilators:
Patients on ventilator (not COVID-19 specific) - 699
Total number of ventilators: 3,233
Congregate Living Outbreaks
Nursing Homes: 42
Bertie; Burke (2); Cabarrus; Chatham; Cleveland; Columbus (2); Cumberland; Dare; Davidson; Durham (3); Franklin; Guilford (2); Henderson (3); Iredell; Johnston; Mecklenburg (5); Moore; Northampton; Orange (2); Polk (2); Rowan (2); Stokes; Union (2); Wake (2); Wayne; Wilson
Residential Care Facility: 15
Cabarrus (2); Guilford; Henderson; Mecklenburg (5); Northampton; Orange; Stanly; Union; Wayne (2)
Correctional Facility: 13
Anson; Bertie; Caswell; Durham; Granville; Greene; Halifax; Hertford; Johnston; Pasquotank; Pender; Wake; Wayne
Other: 3
Cabarrus (2); Guilford