Nonprofit Kinston Teens holds free food distribution in response to COVID-19

The organization Kinston Teens is partnering with the City of Kinston to host a free drive-thru food distribution event as a relief effort in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held at the Kinston Community Center, located at 2602 West Vernon Avenue in Kinston this Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

Onslow County-based disaster relief ministry Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S. is sponsoring the event. Mount Carmel H.E.L.P.S. is a partner of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, which is providing the food that will be distributed.

Kinston based Groundbreakers International Ministries and Hands for Humanity Community Development are providing volunteer support.

In the interest of safety and public health, visitors to the distribution are asked to open their vehicle's trunk as they arrive on the premises. Volunteers will place a box of food in the trunk, and then direct the vehicle to the exit.

Healthcare professionals from the Old North State Medical Foundation will be onsite to provide COVID-19 screenings to volunteers and any interested community members.

Food boxes will include non-perishable items, canned goods, milk, fresh produce, and more.

Kinston Teens is a nonprofit youth-led organization that was founded in October 2014 with a mission of empowering young people through service, leadership, and civic engagement.