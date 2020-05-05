Nonprofit launches Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is usually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving but the nonprofit behind Giving Tuesday has launched Giving Tuesday now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are a number of organizations participating including the boy scouts, united way and local animal shelters.

You can find a list of nonprofits near you on the website Giving Tuesday dot org.

If you can't give financially right now organizers say you can still use your voice.

Consider doing something kind for someone or writing a nice review for a local business anything to pay it forward.