Non-resident propery owners prohibited from entering Dare County

As part of Dare County’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, non-resident property owners will be prohibited from entering Dare County beginning tonight, Friday, March 20 at 10 p.m.

The county says intent of this declaration is to decrease the risk of exposure and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Dare County by eliminating non-essential travel, thereby reducing the number of individuals in the county and ultimately reducing potential virus spread and the burden on the healthcare system.

Previous restrictions including the prohibition of mass gatherings and the entry of visitors remain in place.