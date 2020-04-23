Non-resident property owners allowed back into Corolla

Some property owners on the Outer Banks will be allowed back in starting Thursday morning.

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to allow non-resident property owners to get back into Corolla beginning at 9 a.m.

In order to be allowed into the village, officials say property owners must have an entry permit.

They will need to show it at the law enforcement checkpoint at the Wright Memorial Bridge.

Officials say anyone returning should bring their own food and supplies to last about two weeks because grocery stores on the Outer Banks may not be fully-stocked at this time.