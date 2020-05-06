Non-profit that focuses on ending social isolation adjusts during pandemic

A non-profit that focuses on ending social isolation for those living with disabilities is finding new ways to provide support during a time of social distancing.

The international non-profit Best Buddies focuses on inclusion by providing work opportunities and creating friendships for those with disabilities.

State Director of Best Buddies North Carolina Tammy Medlock says they’ve been using social media, virtual chats and other ways to connect people during the pandemic.

"Our main mission is to make sure our friends with disabilities don't feel isolated and alone,” Medlock explained. She added, “This pandemic has been a really hard time for them. We want to make sure the impact they feel is not loneliness and being afraid. We make sure our folks without disabilities are reaching out to make sure they understand what this quarantine is all about.”

Medlock says the organization hosts monthly events and a number of fundraisers, which had to be reworked as businesses remain closed.

"We do a lot of our fundraising through local restaurants. Breweries have done Best Buddies Days and we haven't been able to do that. We have felt a real impact," said Medlock.

One of their biggest fundraisers for the year is the Friendship Walk. Medlock says they were concerned about not making budget and missing out on the opportunity to connect hundreds of participants across the state, which is why they decided to move forward with the event virtually.

“All across the world , everyone in Best Buddies from every nation and every country will be able to celebrate together,” said Medlock.

The virtual walk will be on June 20 and Anthony Shriver will be the host.

If you are interested in becoming involved or learning more, visit the Best Buddies website or ​Facebook page.