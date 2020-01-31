Non-profit organizations say tax deduction rules are hurting donations

Non-profit organizers brainstormed Friday searching for new ways to increase donations they heavily rely on to survive.

But donations are down, in part because of tax changes.

In Jacksonville, leaders from about 40 local non-profits discussed funding, from the local children's museum to community outreach groups, to the local literacy council.

Charitable giving is a well-known way to get a tax deduction, however, the tax cuts and the Jobs Act of 2017 increased donation amounts for taxpayers to receive a deduction on their 2019 taxes.

Non-profit organizers are now trying to think of new ways to reach out to donors and encourage them to give, especially now that there may be less incentive with a higher bar set to receive a tax deduction.

The donations allow organizations to give back to the community and keep their programs alive.

Dennis Aschbrenner with the Onslow Literacy Council said, "As an example, we have one individual who donates 25 dollars a month in memory of a loved one. Well, that's 25 dollars a month that, as a nonprofit, we can plan on that money each month and it works into our annual budget, and if we want to expand to Richlands and Sneads Ferry and Swansboro like we want to, we rely on donations and sponsorship quite heavily."

While a tax deduction may have been a reason for some people to donate, non-profit organizers said they hope all donors give from the heart to a cause that is important to them.