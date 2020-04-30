Non-profit founder launches virtual classroom to keep kids engaged during pandemic

Living rooms have become offices and classrooms, which has put pressure on parents and guardians left juggling with multiple tasks.

Children's author and the founder of the non-profit Every 1 Voice Matters Sherrikka Myers has some tips on how to keep kids occupied during this new normal.

"Have patience because I know it's hard! Keep kids engaged in school work and other fun activities because you want to also keep their mind off COVID-19 and things going on with this pandemic," Myers explained.

Through her non-profit, which focuses on creating opportunities and providing resources for kids with speech impediments or who have low self-confidence, she's launched a virtual classroom with different activities each day of the week. It's available for any child to use.

"Every 1 Voice Matters has an online virtual school where we engage with kids through fun and educational activities. On Mondays, we do math, Tuesday we have a fun TikTok Tuesday. On Wednesday, they do great experiments, Thursday is reading and Friday we take virtual field trips," Myers said.

For little ones not in school yet, she suggests explaining a little about what is going on in the world right now. She says reading books that they are interested in is a great way to keep them occupied.

