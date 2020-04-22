Non-profit delivers care packages to families in need

A local non-profit is doing its part to help families in need by giving out dozens of meals every week.

CEO of non-profit organization Daughters of Worth, Liz Liles, says they've seen a greater since the pandemic began. So, every Wednesday volunteers deliver goods to families.

Liles said, "I think at times like this, we need our communities to rise up more than ever before."

The USDA's latest report shows that at least 37 million people are food insecure, 11 million of whom are children, according to the USDA.

Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, experts predict the numbers will only worsen as unemployment rises.

"Prior to the pandemic, the majority of the girls that we were serving already were experiencing hardships, Liles said, "With this pandemic, it's taken the issues they were already experiencing, and it's just amplified it."

Liles says families need food, clothing, hygiene items, and so on. She says their needs and issues with mental health like anxiety and depression have risen as well. So, the organization is doing their best to lend a helping hand.

"We're serving about 40 to 45 families, right now, each week; about 175 people, because we're providing for the entire family unit," Liles said.

In response, they started packing goods and activity items and bringing​ them straight to the families.

Liles said,"We provide weekly, no-contact, door-drop delivery."

Mother of seven Amelia Pledger received her care package. She says times have been hard for her family.

Pledger said, "The need is greater now because I have more kids at home now."

She says she's already lost some family members to COVID-19 and has no transportation to see them. Daughters of Worth's donations have made things a little easier. The organization helped her daughter through college and encouraged her to get her degree as well.

"Things that you have to fight for at the grocery store—look at this! They come right to me!, " Pledger said.

Pledger offers this message of hope:

"If I can raise seven heads of children and make it through, you can too."

Liles is still looking for more donations of hygiene products, infant items, food, and activities for children to continue this work. If you're looking to donate or are in need, she says to please contact Daughters of Worth at 252-375-9712 or www.daughtersofworth.org.