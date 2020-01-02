No serious injuries in Duplin County plane crash

Authorities say there were no serious injuries in a late morning plane crash in one Eastern Carolina county.

Emergency officials in Duplin County tell WITN News that everyone made it off the plane safely.

The crash happened off Tram Road, between Red Hill Road and Hunting Club Road, in the northern part of the county.

The FAA says a Cirrus SR22 went down in a grove of trees around 10:25 a.m. The plane is suspended in trees about five feet off the ground.

Two people were on board the plane at the time and the pilot deployed the aircraft's parachute to help it land during an emergency, according to the FAA.

The plane left Southbridge, Massachusetts this morning and was headed to Venice, Florida. Records show it is owned by Cornerstone Aviatiton, LLC of Stow, Massachusetts.

In addition to the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the crash.

