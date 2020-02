No one was hurt after a tractor-trailer loaded with Coca-Cola products caught fire Monday morning at a gas station in Morehead City.

The truck started smoking around 9:45 a.m. at the Speedway on Arendell Street.

Photos show the cab of the truck covered in flames. The driver was not inside.

Firefighters put out the fire in about 10 minutes, but one eastbound lane is currently closed on Arendell Street.

We're still working to find out what caused the fire.