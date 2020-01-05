No injuries in Raleigh police shooting that followed chase

Raleigh police are investigating an officer shooting they say followed an attempted carjacking and pursuit.

Police said in a news release Saturday night that no one was injured in the incident earlier in the day.

Police say an 18-year-old suspect overtook a city trash truck at gunpoint but fled on foot when he couldn't operate the vehicle.

A pursuit ensued and an officer fired shots, but Riley wasn't struck. He was taken into custody.

An investigation into his actions is also ongoing.