No curfew in Greenville Wednesday night; police resources on standby

Greenville police say there will be no curfew Wednesday night in the city.

Since Sunday evening's protest that turned violent in the uptown area, the city has been under an 8:00 pm to 6:00 a.m. curfew.

GPD spokeswoman Kristen Hunter says while streets will be open, they will have officers patrolling the uptown district and other resources will be available if needed.

Hunter says the protests since Sunday have been peaceful and that they anticipate that to continue.

She noted that the mayor has the authority to order a curfew at any time if necessary.

What began as a peaceful protest Sunday evening turned violent. Police say 31 buildings were damaged along with 13 police cars.