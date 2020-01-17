No charges in pedestrian fatality involving county transportation vehicle

No charges will be brought against a Craven Area Rural Transportation driver after she struck and killed an elderly man last week.

New Bern police consulted with District Attorney Scott Thomas on Thursday about the January 6th crash that killed Isiah Carr.

Police say the 73-year-old man was walking on Neuse Boulevard near the intersection of Helen Avenue when he was hit by the CARTS vehicle, driven by Monica Quinn.

Carr was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center where he died, according to police.

