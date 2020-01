The Highway Patrol says a woman died following a head-on vehicle wreck Wednesday.

Troopers say, Emily Sanchez, 18, of Magnolia died in the Duplin County crash.

We're told by troopers that Sanchez was heading north on Highway 903 in her Honda when she went off the road, overcorrected, and crashed into a southbound GMC Denali driven by Lydia Ochoa of Rose Hill.

Troopers say no charges have been filed in the wreck.