No Memorial Day travel forecast from AAA

Triple-A has canceled its annual Memorial Day travel forecast amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization releases the annual look at holiday road, rail, and air travel every May. But not this year as the pandemic is sidelining the data Triple-A needs to make its predictions.

Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson says, "Well states are opening up and businesses are opening up, we expect people to travel but not to the extent they've traveled in years past. Last year 43 million people hit the road, got on planes, trains, buses. We're just not gonna see that this year and we actually expect to see a record low set for travel volume."

This is the first time in 20 years AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that Americans stay home and avoid nonessential travel.

AAA says Americans should heed all official warnings and refer to the latest updates from the CDC and U.S. Department of State to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.