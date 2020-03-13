Coronavirus case confirmed in Harnett County, 19 in North Carolina

North Carolina now has 19 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The latest positive COVID-19 case was announced by Cape Fear Valley Health in Harnett County Friday night. Officials said the patient is "recovering in self isolation at home per CDC guidelines."

Also announced Friday, Wake County has confirmed it's 9th case. Officials said the case is related to the existing cluster of positive patients tested earlier this week from Biogen.

“We are working to quickly establish a timeline of their movements, so we can effectively identify places they visited and determine if anyone was at increased risk of exposure,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald said in a press release. “We will reach out to those who came in close contact with this person to assess their condition and take appropriate next steps.”