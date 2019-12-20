Next phase of beach re-nourishment set to begin in Carteret County

It's been more than a year since Hurricane Florence hit Eastern Carolina, leaving a trail of destruction in its path. Soon, the Crystal Coast will begin making progress in replacing what the storm took away.

“The town was badly damaged during Florence and on the beach, in particular, we lost more sand in Florence than we ever have in any storm since the Fran and Bertha year," said Pine Knoll Shores Town Manager Brian Kramer.

Phase two of a massive beach re-nourishment is getting ready to take place on ten miles of shoreline along the Bogue Banks in Carteret County.

The county Shore Protection Office, in charge of maintaining the health of the beaches, completed phase one of the project back in April of this year.

Crews placed 1 million cubic yards of sand on five miles of the most damaged areas of the beach after Hurricane Florence. Dredges will bring up new sand from just off-shore to place on the beaches.

Greg Rudolph with the Shore Protection Office said, “We phased it so we kind of went to the worst areas first and we're going to the second-worst areas and the third-worst areas."

The work will begin in January and must be completed by April 30th. After phase two is complete, plans will be created to work on the rest of the stretch of the beach.

FEMA has approved reimbursement money of 34 million dollars for the work.