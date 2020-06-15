Newport man accused of kidnapping, robbing teen before tossing him out of moving vehicle

A Newport man is under a $1-million bond after deputies say he robbed, kidnapped, and assaulted a teenager over the weekend.

Cecil Hill, 20, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Carteret County deputies were called to the Mandy Farms subdivision early Sunday afternoon about a teen being hit by a vehicle and forced in the backseat at gunpoint.

Deputies learned during the search of the vehicle that the victim was at a Newport convenience store getting treatment after being assaulted.

Hill is accused of assaulting the teen with his vehicle, robbing him with a handgun, and then tossing him out of his moving vehicle.

A judge today increased Hill's bond from $75,000 to $1-million and ordered if he does post bond that he be placed with an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.

The victim was treated at Carteret Health Care and later released.

