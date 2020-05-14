New traffic pattern starts Friday for Ayden intersection

Starting Friday you will see changes to one busy intersection while hoping to reduce accidents in that area.

Beginning at 9:30 in the morning the median opening at NC 11 and Old Snow Hill Road/Snow Hill Street in Ayden will be closed.

Right now cars can cross through that busy area and if you are crossing the intersection from Old Snow Hill Road there is limited sight visibility.

With the change the NC Department of Transportation says traffic at the intersection will be restricted to only right in and right out movement.

This traffic pattern will remain in place until an evaluation can be completed by NCDOT and recommendations implemented.

NCDOT worked with the town of Ayden to coordinate these efforts after a series of crashes since late April.

The department urges motorists to use caution and allocate extra time for their commute.