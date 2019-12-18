New traffic pattern begins in Tarboro

Drivers in the downtown area of one Eastern Carolina city will start seeing a new traffic pattern on Thursday.

Tarboro officials say the NCDOT will convert a two-block section of East Church Street between North Main Street and Saint Patrick Street into a two-way road on Wednesday.

Crews will remove the one way, no left turn, and do not enter signs. They will add a left-turn lane on North Main Street at East Church Street. They will also take away the on-street parking on the right side of East Church.

Flaggers will direct traffic during the change.

