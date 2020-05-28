New restaurant sanitation guidelines bring new normal to cleanliness

If you haven't been out to your favorite restaurant yet, things look different.

We know people are wearing gloves and face coverings. Typically it would not be strange to see employees wiping down tables in between customers. The co-owner of Village Point Market in Greenville says she has made several adjustments, including no more self-service coffee, and only leaving utensil settings out on the table for the number of people who will sit there.

"With respect to children, it has become a two-year-old environment," said Ginger Timms, co-owner of Village Point Market. "Two year olds like to touch everything and adults follow that same pattern, so you really have to watch the psychology pattern of their traffic, how they touch things, and you have to go right behind them because that's part of the sanitation that needs to happen now."

As part of Count On Me NC, the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association provided the extensive training for restaurant employees. It includes different training for management, front of the house, and back of the house. NCRLA President and CEO Lynn Minges says it includes training about things perhaps we haven't thought of.

"We not only have to clean the table tops as we normally would but you also have to clean chairs," Minges said. "The back of chairs. The salt and pepper shakers. You have to clean everything and those protocols are very different very unfamiliar."

Other restaurants that have completed the additional training is Baker's Kitchen and Beer Army Burger Company in New Bern. Owner Buddy Bengel tells WITN has been beneficial in getting staff up to speed so they can re-open. He says customers have been following guidelines and are happy to be out and in restaurants.