New online trend "Outlet Challenge" poses dangers and threat

Adults have a warning for children -- stop playing with electrical outlets.

By now, you might have come across the Outlet Challenge on social media. Kids have been putting pennies between phone charger cubes or packs and the outlet, which creates a dangerous spark.

Kids have been doing this at school or even in their own home. Fire officials warn that this could cause a fire inside a wall without even knowing it. While some kids might think it's funny and cool, it's extremely dangerous. Kids, or adults, can get hurt because of the possibility of a fire or electrocution.

In some states pending the outcome of the challenge, those involved could potentially face charges for damages.