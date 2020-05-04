New members join ECU Board of Trustees

Three new members will join the East Carolina University Board of Trustees for its next meeting in July.

Scott Shook was appointed on May 1 by the N.C. House of Representatives to fill the unexpired term of Robert Moore. This term will end in 2023, at which time Shook will be eligible for appointment to a full term.

Van Isley was appointed on April 17 by the UNC Board of Governors to fill the unexpired term of Phil Lewis. This term will expire on June 30, 2023, at which time Isley will be eligible for appointment to a full term.

Moore and Lewis were accused of trying get a student to run for Student Government Association president.

Shook and Isley will be eligible for a second full term following the first full term, for a total of 11 years of service on the board if they get reappointed.

Tucker Robbins was recently elected president of the ECU Student Government Association and will represent the student body as a member of the BOT through spring 2021.

