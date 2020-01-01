New laws going into effect in 2020

As we head into the new year, all kinds of new laws will kick in around the country.

The year 2020 brings a security requirement first proposed in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks and delayed year after year.

Beginning this October, anyone wishing to board an airplane flight must present a real ID compliant driver's license or a passport or military ID card.

The newer licenses all have a star on the upper right-hand corner to show they meet the law's tougher standards.

State motor vehicle departments are required to verify each person's records, making it much harder to falsify the most widely used form of identification.

In North Carolina, there will be changes to filling out mail-in absentee ballots. The change comes after a ballot fraud investigation in the District 9 race that led to a do-over election.

The new law will keep information confidential about people who request absentee ballots until the actual in-person Election Day.

Our state is also one of at least seven that will begin requiring electronic prescriptions for opioids. It's part of a movement to curb addiction and overdoses.

As of January 1, New Hampshire allows residents to put x under "sex" on their driver's licenses. It's for people who don't identify as male or female.

It's legal to possess small amounts of marijuana in Illinois and Michigan, bringing the number of states that allow recreational use to 11.

In Nevada, employers cannot refuse to hire someone who tests positive for marijuana.

In Washington state, parents must put children under two in a rear-facing car seat. Children over four must use a forward-facing harness seat until they're 4'9", which will include many in middle school.

Companies in California cannot discriminate against their employees who have racially associated hairstyles. Supporters of the new law said they were outraged when a referee forced a black wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match.

The first of the year means no more single-use plastic check-out bags in Oregon except for buying fish, meat and taking home the dry cleaning.

