New information in year old unsolved Pitt County murder

New evidence has come to light with the anniversary of an unsolved murder in Pitt County just over a year ago.

Felton Simmons Jr. was shot on January 18th last year outside a home on Sandy Ridge Road. So far, investigators have not been able to identify who is responsible.

New evidence from a security camera recently released to the public shows a white van in the area at around the same time of the murder.

Detectives want to find out who was driving it and if they saw or heard anything."Whoever was driving that van, I want to talk to them. I want to see what they saw, if they saw anything. And them seeing nothing out of the ordinary could in and of itself be important information," said Daniel Hines, adetective with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, the family is still hurting every day. Simmons' mother, Joyce Kattes, remembered finding him dead. "I had to look at my son laying on the ground...you know I touched his stomach just to see if he was still warm. And he wasn't. So I knew. I have to live with that. That vision stays in my head. He didn't deserve that," she said.

Kattes and the rest of the family are still holding out for justice for Simmons. "It's the not knowing who you sat with that was capable of taking your son's life," said Kattes.

They continue to remember him as a man of faith, a father of two, and a family man."He was the best uncle a uncle can ever be. I just miss him so much," said Simmons' nephew, Jason Kattes.

Anyone with information can call the Pitt County Sheriff's Office at 252-902-2800.