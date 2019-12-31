New Year's Eve celebrations across the east

We're just hours away from the start of a new year and thousands of people across the east are getting ready to count down the final moments of 2019.

If you're looking for something to do to ring in the new year, there are several celebrations happening throughout the east.

Carteret County

-Atlantic Beach: New Year's Eve Cannon Blast will take place at Fort Macon State Park from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. There will be live entertainment and the cannons will go off at 7 p.m. sharp.

-Beaufort: The Captain Shack Pirate Drop rings in 2020 beginning at 5 p.m. at John Newtown Park. There will be hot cocoa, s'mores and fun for the whole family. A Roaring 20's Party will also be hosted at Beaufort Inn. Guests are encouraged to wear their 1920's flapper attire to ring in the new year in style.

-Morehead City: The Downtown Countdown will feature painting, games, and coloring stations happening at 5 p.m. at Big Rock Fountain. The Morehead City Fire Department's Ladder Truck Drop the Crab Pot is happening at 6 p.m. There will be another pot drop countdown at midnight followed by a fireworks show at the corner of 6th Street and Evans.

-Newport: New Year's Eve Pig Drop runs from 5 p.m.- 1 a.m. at the Newport Community Park. The family friendly event will feature s'mores, hot chocolate and cookies.

Craven County

-New Bern: The New Year's Eve Block Party will take place in downtown New Bern at the intersection of Pollack and Craven Streets in front of City Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature family friendly activities, including dancing in the streets, food trucks, a Kids Fun Zone, beer garden and more! A bear drop will wrap up the evening at the stroke of midnight.

Lenoir County

-Kinston: The New Year's Eve Masquerade is happening at the CSS Neuse Interpretive Center from 8:30 p.m.- 1:00 a.m. The event includes live music, food, dancing and hanging out with friends. Tickets are $50 at the door.

Onslow County

-Sneads Ferry: New Year's Eve Dance Party is happening at the Sneads Ferry Branch Library from 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Guests are invited to put on their dancing shoes and celebrate the new year with music and dancing.

Pitt County

-Greenville: New Year's celebration and emerald drop happening at the Town Common starting at 9 p.m. The Dickens Band from Greensboro will be there, along with food trucks, a photo booth and beer and wine garden.

WITN will add to this list as we learn of more events happening throughout the day.

