New Year's Eve celebration donates to Third Street Education Center

The city of Greenville's first-ever New Year's Eve celebration has paid off for one local non-profit, as city leaders donated part of the event's proceeds Wednesday.

$6,500 of the proceeds is going to the Third Street Education Center.

It's a non-profit organization that offers educational and professional opportunities in the community.

Around 2,500 people attended the New Year's Eve event held at the Greenville Town Common.

Residents got to enjoy live music, food, drinks, and the debut of the Emerald Drop countdown.

The proceeds donated were collected by the Greenville Jaycees through food and alcohol sales.

Officials from the Third Street Education Center said Wednesday's donation will be used to enhance the curriculum of the Third Street Academy.