New N Carolina DOT, information tech secretaries sworn in

Changes atop two of our state's Cabinet-level agencies are official.

A judge on Friday swore in Eric Boyette as the new Department of Transportation secretary and Tracy Doaks as secretary of the information technology department.

This marks the first changes to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's original Cabinet from 2017.

Cooper announced the changes a few weeks ago. Doaks has been the chief deputy state chief information officer and is replacing Boyette as the IT department secretary.

At DOT, Boyette succeeded Jim Trogdon, who retired from state government this month.

