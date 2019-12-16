New Hanover High School baseball coach accused of assaulting student at school

Richard Foy, the head baseball coach at New Hanover High School, was served a criminal summons on Friday for a charge of misdemeanor assault on a female for an incident that happened at the school.

A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office when reached for comment Friday night confirmed the charge.

Foy is alleged to have put his hands around the neck of a female student in the school’s gym.

Foy is listed as a health and PE teacher on New Hanover High School’s website, but officials say he has been suspended.

“New Hanover County Schools values the safety of all of our students. Mr. Foy has been suspended with pay since Thursday, December 12, 2019 while the district conducts an investigation,” Caress Clegg of New Hanover County Schools wrote in an email.