New Bern's Stanley White Rec Center still closed since 2018 hurricane flooding

The The Stanley White Recreation Center in New Bern remains closed following flooding from Hurricane Florence in 2018.

With the center still closed, many residents are forced to find alternative means of recreation. Resident Joseph Coats exercises outside. following flooding from Hurricane Florence in 2018.

With the center still closed, many residents are forced to find alternative means of recreation. Resident Joseph Coats exercises outside.

"It's especially important for the kids, the younger kids. Having something to do after school and on the weekends," said Coats.

Adding, "It's very, very important. The little children have no place to go. It's a haven for them."

The Stanley White Recreation Center has been a staple in the area since 1975.

But with new codes and regulations involving facilities in flood zones, some community members fear for its future.

Ethel Sampson said, "To me it's historical. Because it's one thing in a predominantly black area that's important because we share it with everybody."

Sampson has been coming to the rec center ever since it was built. She and others say they want it repaired just the way it was.

"We need it right here in this spot because it's in the center. Our children can come from all directions, as well as the adults," said Mary Black.

City leaders say the building would have to be raised 6 feet to repair it in its current location. City leaders are awaiting action from FEMA, the city manager said they're committed to doing what's best for area residents.

"What do the kids want? What do some of the adults want? There are all kinds of programs that can be provided at a Rec center to meet those demands, and those demands are ever-changing,” said Stephens.

Stephens said the total project would cost roughly $8-million but a decision on the recreation center will ultimately be made by the city's Board of Aldermen.