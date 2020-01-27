New Bern tractor-trailer driver killed in Ohio vehicle crash

A New Bern tractor-trailer driver was killed in a vehicle crash in Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that it happened Sunday around 4:54 a.m. on State Route 151 in Harrison County.

Troopers say that Teddie Davis, 61, was hauling sand and heading west on SR 151 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Officials say the tractor-trailer drove off the left side of the road hitting a guardrail and overturned.

Davis was not wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

