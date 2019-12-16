New Bern school donates to school in the Bahamas

A school in the east is seeing their efforts pay off as they pay forward help they received during Hurricane Florence and are now donating to a school that was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

St. Paul's Catholic School in New Bern has spent the last three months collecting donations for a sister school in the Bahamas that was devastated by Hurricane Dorian in September.

The effort was led by the school's kindergarten class and with matching donations from the church, the school was able to send a check for more than $6,000 to Mary Star of the Sea Catholic School.

Deacon Dave Kierski says, "Most of their schools had no roofs and they had a school that they were actually in that only had five usable classrooms out of the entire school."

The school has already sent the check to the school in the Bahamas and has plans to check in soon with them to see how they are doing.

