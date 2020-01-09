New Bern residents celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Thursday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and communities across the country took time out to thank officers.

There are 900,000 sworn officers in the United States- the highest number ever.

On Thursday, residents in communities thanked officers in various ways for their contributions in keeping neighborhoods and people safe.

New Bern Police Officer Amy Weatherington said, hearing thank you from residents is heartwarming.

She said, "We all have the good days and the bad days, but knowing there are people who support us and don't hate everything about us is always nice. And it helps you kind of get through the day."

Some communities in the East sent goodies to local police departments, while other organizations made sure officers had a hot lunch.