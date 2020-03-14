New Bern private school to begin distance learning on Monday

St. Paul Catholic School in New Bern says they will be following Gov. Roy Cooper's order, and move to distance learning as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release, Principal David Kierski says all instruction will be completed remotely, and campus will be unavailable to students for in-person classes.

The school says they have also rescheduled their 9th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala until Friday, May 8th. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21st.

