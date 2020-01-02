New Bern prepares for Battle of the Badges

There is just over a week to go before New Bern first responders go head to head again for a good cause.

The city is once again hosting its Battle of the Badges Blood Drive where the police department and the fire department will square off to see who can get the most donors for the Red Cross blood drive.

This is the fourth time the city has hosted the event, and while both sides agree there is really no loser because their efforts save lives, that doesn't mean they still don't want to win the trophy.

Kevin Brice, New Bern Police Officer says, "The police department is currently in the lead with 2 to 1 so we're hoping to extend our lead to 3-1 this year."

Jim McConnell, Division Chief of Training and Safety says, "You know it's a friendly competition between fire and law enforcement so the numbers are what counts at the end of the day and saving lives but we always want to bring home the trophy so we took it last time and we​'re looking to win again."

The blood drive will be held next Friday, January 10th at the Knights of Columbus from noon to 6:00 p.m.

The city is hoping to collect 170 units of blood for the Red Cross.