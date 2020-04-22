New Bern nursing home residents get to see their families

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people rarely get to see their loved ones, including those in nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.

Visitors are not allowed to go inside of those facilities and have contact with residents due to the effects the virus has on the elderly population.

Wednesday, residents were able to see their families during a special parade.

Cars drove by PruittHealth in New Bern honking horns and waving.

Residents lined up to catch a look and also talk to their families as they drove by.

Members of the New Bern Fire Department also rode by in a fire truck and officers with the New Bern Police Department drove by in their crusiers to pay a visit as well.

