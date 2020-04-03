New Bern missing teenager

Law enforcement in the East are looking for a missing teenager from New Bern.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office put out the alert Friday evening asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Jayla Flemmings.

Flemmings was last seen Friday at 7:00 p.m. on Mom Lane in New Bern.

She is described as 5’4, 120lbs, black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black leggings and a purple shirt with “love” on it.

Deputies say Flemmings is possibly in the area of G & H Street in the Duffyfield community of Craven County.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information on Jayla Flemmings, you're asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620

