New Bern mayor urges residents to stick to coronavirus guidelines

We've heard from Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips about their city's responses to COVID-19.

With more recommendations in place and cases increasing, it is becoming more clear about whether or not people are adhering to the guidelines.

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw says based on conversations with medical experts, it's important to pay attention to the word 'reported' when talking about reported case in each county. Once again that reminds us people may have it, but won't show many symptoms.

"Craven County, in what doctors tell me, it could be as many as two times reported to 10 times as many," Outlaw says. "It's the unknown. Even the medical professionals, there's a lot of empirical data."

He is another person stressing everyone to stay home. If you are not going out for any particular reason, stay home. Outlaw says plenty of residents have wanted to know why parks have been closed.

"They want to be able to go out now that they aren't working and do deferred maintenance on their home," Outlaw said. "I absolutely want to caution residents.

He wants to caution people who are going to big box stores that there is still a risk of infection. You may not know you have it, but you could pass it on to someone who is more vulnerable to the dangers of the illness.

"If you're not following those guidelines, you're potentially putting yourself or others in harm's way, if you're exposed and you don't know it," he said. "Again and that end result look at New York and all of those doctors and nurses and what they're having to go through because people are not following and staying out of harm's way."