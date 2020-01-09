New Bern man dies after being hit by car

A 73-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Craven County.

New Bern police say on Monday, just before 6:30 a.m., Isiah Carr of New Bern was walking on Neuse Blvd. when he was struck by a Craven County CARTS vehicle. CARTS stands for Craven Area Rural Transit System.

Carr was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where is succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

New Bern police are still investigating the accident and no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Police ask if you have any information that may help the investigation, please call the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4274