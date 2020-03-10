New Bern hosts NC Main Street Conference

Leaders from all across the state are coming together in the east this week as part of an annual effort to further the growth of their community's downtown areas.

The North Carolina Main Street Conference is being held this week in New Bern.

The program began back in 1980 and New Bern was one of just five cities statewide to take part from the start. As they celebrate their 40th anniversary by hosting this year's conference, they're also using it to celebrate just how the city has rebounded since Hurricane Florence.

Lynn Harakal, Executive Director of Swiss Bear, says, "This is the first major conference that's come to New Bern since Hurricane Florence so it's going to have a major economic impact to all the businesses in the downtown area."

With more than 700 attendees from over 80 communities in attendance this week, all eyes will be on New Bern.

Since 1980 when the program began, the city's downtown area has seen nearly $350-million in investments. More than 170 businesses opened their doors and another 250 buildings have been renovated.

