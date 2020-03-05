New Bern gym reopens following Hurricane Florence

It's been 18-months since Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on eastern Carolina, and it's taken one small business in New Bern that long to get back up and running like it was before the storm.

Sound Fitness spent months trying to figure out how they were going to reopen after the hurricane destroyed their original location.

This week they were able to officially cut the ribbon on their brand new space. For owner Brooke White this celebration signals the end of a very long and tough journey, but it's one she says was only made possible with the help of the community and her gym family. "The hurricane hit and getting that support is overwhelming, I can't adequately describe it because it was so much love that you were feeling from people that you're like what did I do to deserve this outpouring of love and support."

The hurricane ripped the roof off of the original Sound Fitness gym, and the business is now reopened in a new location on Trent Road in New Bern.