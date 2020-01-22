TRAFFIC ALERT: New Bern drawbridge stuck open

A major route to and from downtown New Bern is closed this afternoon.

New Bern police say the Alfred Cunningham Drawbridge is stuck open.

Crews are at the bridge investigating what's wrong, but in the meantime, police say you should use another route.

The bridge crosses the Trent River and connects downtown with U.S. 17 and U.S. 70.

The D.O.T. expects the bridge to reopen soon. They said a lock mechanism didn't release properly after the last opening so a crew had to go out and reset it.

