New Bern couple opens new business amid pandemic

One eastern Carolina couple has always dreamed of owning their own business, but as they began planning at the start of the year, they had no idea what might come with it just a few months later.

While many small businesses owners are feeling the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic, Stephen and Maureen Clayton of New Bern saw it as an opportunity, and did what seems almost unthinkable: open a new business during this uncertain time.

"You have to start thinking outside the box, and that's what we did. We started thinking outside of the box, and what can we do," says Stephen Clayton.

So the couple developed a business model.

"I think about the family who all of sudden your in-laws are coming in on Friday night, and you want to make sure you've got all the cleaning supplies you need, food in the house. Oh wait, the dog needs medicine from the vet and I want to wear that shirt but it's at the dry cleaners. So how do you accomplish all that and do your full-time job," Maureen explains.

That's where Coastal Concierge Services comes in.

"We're not just one certain thing as a concierge services, we can do multiple things," Stephen says.

From personal shopping, to courier services, and home assistance -- the couple is looking to fill a need for families juggling their daily lives.

"I'm thrilled to offer this service, and offer a more personal experience," Maureen adds.

And it's a personal endeavor for the two.

Having both grown up in eastern North Carolina, and now raising a family of their own, it's their opportunity to give back.

"We're really excited to put a personal stamp on a service and be a part of something bigger than ourselves," Maureen explains.

Which is why they're using extra caution to protect their customers during the pandemic.

"I've got my nifty mask when I go shopping everywhere," says Stephen, as he puts the mask on his face, while supporting those struggling businesses any chance they get.

"Going in there and buying their products and promoting their businesses while also promoting ourselves," say Maureen.

Coastal Concierge says you can book services through the "Square" application for your smart phone, or by calling them at (252)631-6231 or emailing them at coastalconciergeservicenc@gmail.com.

