New Bern church leaders and police call for peace and unity

Law enforcement officials and church leaders in New Bern are calling for peace and unity in their city - an annual message that they say is more appropriate now than ever.

For more than a week, protests for justice and calls for change rang through the streets of communities nationwide.

"This is a moment. This is our moment here. The great tragedy here, would be if nothing changes," said Jim Pennington, the Pastor at The Temple Church.

And it's that mission of change that has New Bern police and church leaders calling for peace and unity, rather than violence and division.

"We need to seek to understand before being understood, and that's one thing we're really trying to do right now," Pennington adds.

"People are really hurting in our community, hurting in our nation. And anything we can do to bring some calm, and some peace, and some reassurance," said New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers.

New Bern police began calling on religious leaders five years ago to help create safer communities.

It's a message that hits home now more than ever.

"Everything that is going on in the world, especially currently what we're dealing with. What better time to drive our theme of peace and unity among one another?" said Minister Steve White of the West Street Baptist Church.

Many churches are still closed because of the pandemic, but leaders say that won't stop them from educating their members.

"Getting that message out there and keeping that message going is so important," White adds.

And though some trust may be lost in the wake of George Floyd's murder, Chief Summers says re-building it begins with his department in the community.

"The more you know the person you're dealing with, the more likely you are to treat them as if you know them as if they are human beings," Summers says.

There are nearly 30 churches in New Bern participating in Peace and Unity Weekend. Church leaders say it's important that something tangible and positive comes from these trying times.

The New Bern Police Department encourages all church and community leaders to get involved by contacting Sgt. Brice at (252)672-4328.