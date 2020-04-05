New Bern church kicks off Holy Week with drive-up service

For Christians around the world, Sunday is the beginning of Holy Week.

With many churches moving mass online, or cancelling services all together, one New Bern church spent Palm Sunday from the inside of their cars.

Village Chapel Presbyterian Church worshipped from their cars Sunday at 5:30 PM. Sunday evening the Clark family band, Post 12 lead the vehicles in worship through song.

Through music, Post 12 hopes to offer their church family some encouragement during a difficult time.

"There's a need for encouragement especially at this time because people are not at church and we as a family have had just it's been hard not seeing people so we wanted to get out and at least see peoples faces in their windshields," said Luke Clark, one of the members of the band.

Village Chapel Presbyterian Church also held a virtual service Sunday morning like many other churches in eastern North Carolina.

