New Bern child airlifted to Vidant after being hit by vehicle

A child from New Bern is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

New Bern Police say just after 5:00 p.m. they responded to the 3400 block of Oaks Road in reference to a collision involving a pedestrian.

They say a seven-year-old juvenile was struck by a 2001 Toyota Rav4 driven by 26-year-old by Kia Bryant of New Bern.

Bryant was traveling on Oaks Road towards Glenburnie Road when the collision occurred.

The juvenile was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

