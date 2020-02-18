New Bern celebrates Career & Technical Education

February is dedicated to celebrating Career and Technical Education classes in our schools, and Tuesday a group of students in New Bern demonstrated some of the skills those programs give them to their board of education.

Flipping a towel over while five people stand on it might just seem like a fun activity, but for the students who took part in it, it's teaching them a deeper lesson.

Eighth grader Isaiah Cummings says, "We kind of folded it like a triangle and we kept scooting it with our feet while everybody stepped over."

The five middle schoolers proved just how valuable of an activity this is.

Cummings says, "Teamwork and communication. It's very important because you're not always going to be working by yourself."

The moral of the demonstration for the board of education was to give them a look inside of the lessons that Career and Technical Education programs provide students.

Holly Tolston, CTE Director says, "Our classes teach those students life skills, our classes teach students how to write resumes, how to approach interviews, how to follow up on the interview and teach financial literacy, so even if our students not going to be a stock broker or a banker they can still learn skills to balance their own budgets."

February is CTE month and at Tuesday's meeting board members got a look at the dozens of classes that are offered to students and what will be offered next year.