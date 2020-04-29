New Bern businesses begin reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

New Bern businesses are beginning the process of re-opening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's nothing like coming in and throwing axes. It's cathartic, it's fun."

For one downtown business in New Bern, it's an opportunity to provide some unique relief from the stress of the growing pandemic.

George Bessey owns the Beary the Hatchet ax-throwing company and said, it’s time to reopen. "People being cooped up in the house for two months, it's starting to wear out and starting to wear thin on people."

Which is why Beary the Hatchet will re-open its doors on a limited basis beginning Friday.

Operating on a reservation-only basis, they will be able to limit the occupancy, while maintaining social distancing.

"We want to run just three lanes because we have six, so we're going to spread everybody out and skip a lane."

It's the ability to implement their own safety measures that have more and more small business owners slowly doing the same.

"Keeping it to a limited amount in the store. Due to square footage, we can have up to five in here. We've got hand-sanitizer, I’m wiping down the counter after every sale," said Owner Lucy Cherry of Lula Balou Boutique.

Cherry said, seeing even just a few shoppers back on the Lula Balou floor is a refreshing transition.

The owner of Branch's furniture, David Blyth, said he's been operating by reservation but even with that, he's only had 7 total customers in the past two months and many business owners fear some businesses will have to close for good if coronavirus stay at home restrictions don’t change soon.